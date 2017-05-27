Latest

Rock Springs City Council To Hold Special Meeting To Elect New Ward I Councilor

TOPICS:

May 27, 2017

With the recent resignation of former Rock Springs City Council Ward I representative Clark Stith, the Rock Springs City Council will be holding a special meeting to elect a new City Councilman.

The meeting is scheduled to take place Tuesday May 30, 2017 at 6 p.m. at Rock Springs City Hall.

Candidates for the Ward I position include:

Billy Wayne Shalata, Matthew S Jackman, Jeannie Demas, Joseph M. Lison, and Kevin Harper.

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Rock Springs City Council To Hold Special Meeting To Elect New Ward I Councilor"

Leave a Reply