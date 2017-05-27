Rock Springs City Council To Hold Special Meeting To Elect New Ward I Councilor

With the recent resignation of former Rock Springs City Council Ward I representative Clark Stith, the Rock Springs City Council will be holding a special meeting to elect a new City Councilman.

The meeting is scheduled to take place Tuesday May 30, 2017 at 6 p.m. at Rock Springs City Hall.

Candidates for the Ward I position include:

Billy Wayne Shalata, Matthew S Jackman, Jeannie Demas, Joseph M. Lison, and Kevin Harper.