Rock Springs City Council Meeting Agenda Available

The Rock Springs Council will meet for their regularly scheduled meeting at 7 p.m. tomorrow at the City Council Chambers located within Rock Springs City Hall. The Rock Springs City Council meets at 7 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of every month.
The meeting agenda is below. The agenda and meeting packet can be found online at: http://www.rswy.net/egov/documents/1486150316_67079.pdf
City Council Meeting Agenda February 7, 2017 7 p.m.
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Roll Call
- Approval of Minutes: City Council Meeting on January 17, 2017; City Council Workshop on January 31, 2017
BID OPENINGS
- Sale of Municipal Property—707 O’Donnell Street
APPOINTMENTS
- 2017 Council Standing Committees
PRESENTATIONS AND PROCLAMATIONS
- Random Acts of Kindness Week
PETITIONS
COUNCIL COMMITTEE AND BOARD REPORTS
- Parks and Recreation Advisory Board Meeting Minutes of December 8, 2016
CORRESPONDENCE
- Sweetwater County District Board of Health Meeting Agenda for January 25, 2017
- Joint Powers Water Board Meeting Agenda for January 26, 2017
BILLS AND CLAIMS
- Bills and Claims for February 7, 2017
- Salaries for January 23, 2017
NEW BUSINESS
- Request from the Dept. of Engineering & Operations to extend the current agreement with Alsco for a one year period
- Request from the Police Department for permission to fill an Administrative Assistant position in the Animal Control division
- Request from the Parks and Recreation Department for permission to implement a fee schedule for parks and athletic fields
- Request from Santa Fe Southwest Grill for a liquor catering permit for the Traber/Kendall Reception on May 28, 2017, from 5 p.m. – midnight at the Rock Springs Community Center, 538 Pilot Butte
- Request from Chad Moeller for three malt beverage permits for the Bud Cup Hockey Tournament to be held at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center Ice Arena on the following days: March 10 & 11, 2017, from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m., and March 12, 2017, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Request from Lews, Inc. for a liquor catering permit for the Women’s Health Awareness Fundraiser to be held on February 24, 2017, from 4 p.m. – midnight at the Broadway Theater
RESOLUTIONS
- 2017-08 A Resolution accepting and approving an Infosend Service Agreement between Infosend, Inc. and the City of Rock Springs for data processing, printing, and mailing service for the Rock Springs Municipal Utilities
- 2017-09 A Resolution accepting and approving an addendum to the lease agreement with Firehole Archery
ADJOURNMENT
