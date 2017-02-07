Rock Springs City Council Releases Snow Removal Report

The Rock Springs City Council released the Snow Removal Report for the winter up until January 31, 2017 during their meeting tonight.

Snow Removal Report thru January 31, 2017

Man Hours

208 Overtime Hours

3500 Regular Man Hours

This does not reflect the man hours from other Departments (Water, Parks, Etc.) that have been helping plow, remove and haul snow.

Streets Department Resources

1 Superintendent

11 Employees

5 Snow Plows

2 Loaders

1 Motor Grader

Materials Used

1,500 Tons of Ice Kicker Salt (Compared to 1,200 Tons last year)

2,000 Tons of Salt Sand (Compared to 1,500 Tons last year)

60,000 Gallons of Salt Brine (Compared to 35,000 Gallons last year)

5,000 Gallons of Mag Chloride (Compared to 5,000 Gallons last year)

Snow Hauled

3.825 Million Lbs. or 17,000 cu yards (1cu yard of packed snow weighs approximately 225 lbs)

Other Information

There are approximately 108 miles of City owned Streets which equates to approximately 280 lane miles.

We also perform snow removal on several State owned roads such as Dewar Dr., Elk Street, Center Street, Bridger, 9th Street and Pilot Butte. (Approximately an additional 95 lane miles)