Rock Springs City Council Seeks New Ward I Councilman

With the recent resignation of former City Council Ward I Councilman Clark Stith, the Rock Springs City Council is accepting letters of interest to fill the vacant position. All residents living in Ward I are encouraged to apply for the vacant seat.

To apply for the vacancy, the Mayor has asked that all letters of interest be sent to his office. Applicants are to submit a letter of interest no later than May 25, 2017 to the following address:

Carl R. Demshar, Jr, Mayor

City of Rock Springs

212 D Street

Rock Springs, WY 82901.

A Special City Council meeting will be held on May 30, 2017 at 6 p.m. to fill the vacancy by appointment.