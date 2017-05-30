Rock Springs City Council Selects New Ward I Representative

In a 7 to 1 vote, the Rock Springs City Council has selected Billy Wayne Shalata to serve as the representative for Rock Springs City Council Ward I. Councilor Shalata will serve for the remaining three and a half year term.

The decision was made during a special meeting tonight.

The position for Ward I opened May 10, 2017 after former representative Clark Stith announced his resignation during a special meeting. Stith said the resignation came as he realized he has spent the majority of his time at his fiancé’s home in ward III and did not feel it was right to represent a ward in which he did not primarily reside.

Councilor Shalata said he looks forward to working on the council again and that he hopes to be a fair representative of the city. He challenged those in the meeting to not lose hope, rather be involved in the community.