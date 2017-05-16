Rock Springs City Council Signs Police Week Proclamation

During their regular meeting members of the Rock Springs City Council signed a declaration making the week of May 15 to May 21 National Police Week for the city of Rock Springs.

Police Chief Dwayne Pacheco spoke to the council of the special place that National Police Weeks holds in his heart and of the weeks activities which include an open house scheduled for Thursday May 18, 2017 at the Rock Springs Police Department. The event will take place at the police department, located at 221 C. Street, from 5 to 7 p.m.

In addition to meeting the men and women of the department, special events will inform the public about how the department operates and what they do every day.

Special events include:

A tour of the police department

Bomb robot demonstration

K9 officer demonstration

CSI fingerprinting

Adopt-A Pet Program

The open house if free and open to the public.