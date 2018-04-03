Rock Springs City Council Signs Sexual Assault Awareness Proclamation

The Rock Springs City Council signed a proclamation declaring April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month during their regularly scheduled meeting tonight.

Teal bracelets have been placed in several locations throughout the community for residents to wear in support of sexual assault awareness.

In addition, the YWCA of Sweetwater County will hold a Sexual Assault Awareness Run/Walk in partnership with local law enforcement at 9 a.m. on April 28, 2018 at the Expedition Island in Green River.

In 2017, the YWCA Center for Families and Children served 84 sexual assault victims in Sweetwater County.

The YWCA Center for Families and Children provides confidential services to female, male, and child victims of sexual assault, domestic violence, elder abuse, human trafficking, and stalking within Sweetwater County. The program provides services through offices in Rock Springs and in Green River, as well as operating a 24-hour crisis line and shelter.

Below are some statistics provided by the YWCA to the Commissioners during their meeting today:

91 percent of the victims of rape and sexual assault are female, and 9% are male.

54 percent of sexual assault victims are 18-34 years old.

Approximately 2/3 of assaults are committed by someone known to the victim.

Rape is the most under-reported crime in America; 63 percent of sexual assaults are not reported to police. Only 12 percent of child sexual abuse is reported to the authorities.

The prevalence of false reporting is low, between 2 percent and 10 percent