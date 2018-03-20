Rock Springs City Council To Hold Workshop on Proposed Employee Policies Ordinance Amendment

During their regularly scheduled meeting tonight, in front of a packed audience, members of the Rock Springs City Council heard concerns from City Union Representative Darrin Johnson on a proposed amendment to the cities Personnel Policies and Procedures and adopting revised Personnel Policies.

Johnson represented many of the city employees and expressed concerns that the language of the ordinance was confusing to many and that he felt in a way it union rights to employees. Johnson said that he in no-way is advocating for the ordinace to be canceled, just asks the council to clarify the changes more. Johnson stated that he feels the changes to the ordinance are a way for the city to bring the policy up to the current state policies, but felt the ordinace amendment was worded poorly and asked that the city consider holding a workshop in which city employees and council members can discuss in detail the proposed policy changes.

Mayor Carl Demshar spoke in favor of the workshop stating that a workshop would allow both sides to come together to discuss the changes, stating that if any city employee has comments or concerns on the changes to contact him or any of the council members, and stated that it is his hopes for all involved to work towards a happy medium.

The workshop will take place within the next couple weeks and all city employees will be given plenty of advance notice for the date and time.