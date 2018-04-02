Rock Springs City Council To Host Special Meeting Wednesday

The Rock Springs City Council will host a Special Meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 4, 2018.

The meeting will take place in the council chambers at Rock Springs City Hall. The meeting includes collective bargaining between the City of Rock Springs and the Rock Springs Fire Fighters IAFF Local 1499 to construct a Collective Labor Agreement for the term of July 1, 2018, through June 30, 2020.

