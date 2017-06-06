Rock Springs City Council Turns Down Ordinance Amendment

In a 4 -5 vote, members of the Rock Springs City Council turned down an amendment for ordinance article 4-2 entitled garbage. The amendment would have allowed the City to regulate the collection of garbage by trash collectors in the city.

The Council also adopted a proclamation making the month of June 2017 Mens Health Awareness Month. The City plans to have activities throughout the month all for mens health.

The council also appointed Richard Beckwith to serve as Rock Springs City Attorney.