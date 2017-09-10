Latest

Rock Springs Civic Center Youth Basketball Registration Monday

September 10, 2017

Rock Springs Civic Center Programs will begin registering for two basketball programs for youths on Monday, September 11th. Youth Developmental Basketball is offered for boys and girls in first through third grades. Cost is $30.00 per player and games will be played on Saturdays.

Little Squirts Basketball is for three to six year old boys and girls and costs $20.00 per player. Little Squirt games will be played on Mondays.

Call the Rock Springs Civic Center at 352-1420 for more information on these programs and other that are offered.

