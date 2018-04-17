Rock Springs Clean-Up Event May 19

The Annual City-Wide Clean Up in Rock Springs is set for Saturday, May 19, 2018.

The annual event is co-sponsored by the City of Rock Springs and the Chamber of Commerce.

This year’s clean up event includes a free lunch and raffle drawings held at the Young at Heart Senior Center at 1 p.m. for all participants.

In order to keep volunteers safe, the Rock Springs Chamber is seeking glove donations. Cotton gloves & gloves made of flexible materials are preferred.