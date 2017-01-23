Rock Springs Couple Arrested After Altercation Involving Guns

Two Rock Springs residents were arrested Saturday night after allegedly getting into a fight which resulted in one gun being fired while several children were in the home.

Rebekah Daniela Curtis, 35, and Dustin Daniel Curtis, 39, were arrested on multiple charges after Rock Springs Police responded to 1013 Clark Street for a shots fired call at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to court documents, Rebekah Curtis told officers that she and Dustin Curtis got into a physical altercation after she heard him saying mean things to one of their children.

After getting into an argument and physical altercation, Rebekah Curtis allegedly grabbed a handgun and her taser from her purse while Dustin Curtis grabbed a handgun from the bedroom.

She told police that Dustin Curtis smashed her phone when she threatened to call 911 and attempted to grab her gun away from her, at which point the gun fired into the back door of their mudroom.

According to court documents, Dustin Curtis declined to make a statement on scene.

The alleged incident occurred while the couple’s six children were at home along with one friend who was sleeping over, according to court documents. The children ranged in age from three years old to 15 years old.

Rebekah Curtis was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault and Battery, Abandoning or Endangering Children, and Domestic Battery. Judge Craig L. Jones set her bond at $30,000 cash or surety.

Dustin Curtis was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault and Battery, Abandoning or Endangering Children, two counts of Unlawful Contact Without Bodily Injury, and Interference with Emergency Calls. Judge Craig L. Jones set his bond at $40,000 cash or surety.

They are both set to appear for preliminary hearings on January 31, 2017.