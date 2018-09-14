Rock Springs Couple Arrested and Charged with Numerous Crimes

According to a press release from the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, a Rock Springs couple was arrested this past Wednesday and charged with a range of felonies and misdemeanors.

Sheriff Mike Lowell said Jesse L Reay, 35, is charged with Strangulation of a Household Member, two counts of Aggravated Assault and Battery, Domestic Battery, Possession of a Controlled Substance (crystalline form), and two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance (plant form).

31-year-old Maegan Nicole Monrroy, 31, faces charges of Abuse, Neglect, Abandonment, Intimidation, or Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult, Forgery, and Unlawful Use of Credit Card (less than $1,000).

Monrroy reported to the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office that she was assaulted several times by Reay. The assaults, she told detectives, involved beatings, instances of strangulation, use of a hatchet handle as a weapon, and threats with a hatchet and a firearm.

During the course of the investigation, county detectives and DCI special agents executed search warrants and recovered a semi-automatic rifle, ammunition, two hatchets, and drugs.

Monrroy’s charges are the result of Rock Springs Police Department investigation. As described in court documents, she is accused of check forgery and unlawfully accessing the bank account of a man for whom she was employed as a caregiver – a man who suffers from the consequences of several strokes.

Monrroy was released after posting a $25,000 bond, while Reay remains incarcerated at the Sweetwater County Detention Center. His bond was set at $150,000, cash or surety.