Rock Springs Elementary Schools Spread Kindness

Elementary schools throughout Rock Springs and Wamsutter will spread kindness next week as part of the Great Kindness Challenge.

From January 22nd through January 26th, students in kindergarten through sixth grade and elementary school staff will work to complete a list of 50 kind acts. Things on the checklist include things like: smile at 25 people, make a new friend, hold the door open, and many more.

These acts of kindness are part of a national initiative aimed at spreading kindness and preventing bullying.

Schools will host theme days and events throughout the week to promote the event.

Theme days include:

Monday 1/22/18: Jam Out for Kindness: Wear your paJAMas.

Tuesday 1/23/18: Your Character Counts: Dress up like your favorite kind character from a book or movie.

Wednesday 1/24/18: Be the King or Queen of Kindness: Dress like Royalty.

Thursday 1/25/18: Get Wild for Kindness: Crazy Hair and/or Animal Print.

Friday 1/26/18: School Colors Day

The Great Kindness Challenge provides checklists for schools and families. Learn more about the challenge and how you can participate by visiting their website at www.thegreatkindnesschallenge.com.