April 13, 2018
The Rock Springs Tigers were unable to hold off the Kelly Walsh Trojans this afternoon as they lost 2-1. The Tigers are now 3-1 in conference play and 8-2 overall. The Tigers are at home tomorrow as they take on the Mustangs from Natrona County. That game is set to begin at 12 p.m. at Rock Springs Junior High. View pictures of the game below:
Pre-Game Meeting
Luswin Trujillo carries the ball down the field
Jaymin Carroll passes the ball into a teammate
Raymond Huang steals the ball from a Kelly Walsh player
Kingdom Wanjoku looks for a way around an opponent
Halftime
Julio Piedra carries the ball upfield
Kingdom Wanjoku looks for a teammate to pass to
Luswin Trujillo makes an effort to steal the ball from a Kelly Walsh player
Related
Be the first to comment on "Rock Springs Falls to Kelly Walsh (Picture Essay)"