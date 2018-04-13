Latest

Rock Springs Falls to Kelly Walsh (Picture Essay)

April 13, 2018

The Rock Springs Tigers were unable to hold off the Kelly Walsh Trojans this afternoon as they lost 2-1. The Tigers are now 3-1 in conference play and 8-2 overall. The Tigers are at home tomorrow as they take on the Mustangs from Natrona County. That game is set to begin at 12 p.m. at Rock Springs Junior High. View pictures of the game below:

 

Pre-Game Meeting

 

Luswin Trujillo carries the ball down the field

 

Jaymin Carroll passes the ball into a teammate

 

Raymond Huang steals the ball from a Kelly Walsh player

 

Kingdom Wanjoku looks for a way around an opponent

 

Halftime

 

Julio Piedra carries the ball upfield

 

Kingdom Wanjoku looks for a teammate to pass to

 

Luswin Trujillo makes an effort to steal the ball from a Kelly Walsh player

