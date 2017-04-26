Rock Springs Family Moving Forward After Fire

A Rock Springs family who lost their home to a fire earlier this week is continuing to move forward.

Sonya and Mike Gallegos were awakened early Monday morning by the smallest of their three dogs—a five-pound Shih Tzu named Chevy—who alerted them that something was wrong. Sonya, Mike, and their 12-year-old son were able to get out of the home with no injuries.

The Rock Springs Fire Department responded to the blaze at 840 W. Center Street #14, shortly after 3 a.m. Despite the fire being controlled within 20 minutes of the department’s arrival, the home was a total loss. The fire caused direct damage to about 20% of the home, and smoke damage is present throughout the entirely of the trailer.

Sonya Gallegos said most of the home’s contents were lost to fire, smoke, and water damage, although the family is working to salvage what they can.

The Rock Springs Fire Department has not completed their report on the fire and cannot officially release the cause to the press at this time. Sonya said the fire was electrical and originated near the washer and dryer.

The community has come together to help the family in their time of need. The Rock Springs Fire Department has donated $500. New Life Ministries has provided clothes, a cot, bedding. etc. Many individuals and businesses have reached out to provide monetary donations, gift cards, food, furniture, and more.

The family was provided a place to stay at The Inn at Rock Springs for the first night, and they have been provided a room at Cozy Cottage until more permanent housing can be arranged.

Anyone wanting to donate to the Gallegos family can do so by dropping items at the Cozy Cottage on 9th Street or by bringing funds to Commerce Bank and donating to the “Donation Account.” Sonya Gallegos can be reached via telephone at 307-389-3564.