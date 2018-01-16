During the regularly scheduled meeting tonight, members of the Rock Springs City Council Council voted to approve a request from the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, to reduce the price for ice skate rentals for birthday parties where a reservation has been made in advance.
The current $3.00 skate rental fee, makes the parties very expensive with the additional $45.00 for skate rental, in addition to the other Family Recreation Center fees associated with the party.
The new rental fee would be $1.00 for participants of skating birthday parties whereby a reservation for fifteen or more participants has been acquired.
Be the first to comment on "Rock Springs Family Recreation Center to Reduce Ice Skate Rental Prices For Birthdays"