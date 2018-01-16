Latest

Rock Springs Family Recreation Center to Reduce Ice Skate Rental Prices For Birthdays

January 16, 2018

During the regularly scheduled meeting tonight, members of the Rock Springs City Council Council voted to approve a request from the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, to reduce the price for ice skate rentals for birthday parties where a reservation has been made in advance.

The current $3.00 skate rental fee, makes the parties very expensive with the additional $45.00 for skate rental, in addition to the other Family Recreation Center fees associated with the party.

The new rental fee would be $1.00 for participants of skating birthday parties whereby a reservation for fifteen or more participants has been acquired.

