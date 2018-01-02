Rock Springs Fire Department Releases Statement On Elk Street Fire

At 4:27 pm on Tuesday, January 2, 2018, the Rock Springs Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a fire in the roof of the home at 1300 Elk Street. Three Apparatus responded with 11 personnel. As a precaution and to treat any injuries to civilians from the fire or injuries to fire department personnel during suppression operations, an ambulance from Sweetwater Medics was dispatched to the fire scene. The first-due apparatus arrived within 3 minutes and established Elk Street Command on arrival; all Rock Springs Fire Department resources were on scene within 4 minutes. The main body of the fire had been extinguished by the occupant just prior to the arrival of Rock Springs Fire Departments; however, the building was filled with heavy smoke. The fire was declared out at 4:35 pm and overhaul operations commenced.

Crews established ventilation to remove the smoke from the building and cooled all remaining hot spots. The cause of the fire is determined to be from a faulty wood stove chimney. All occupants safely exited the building with no injuries; there were no injuries to fire personnel during the incident. Damage to the structure was minimal.

The Rock Springs Fire Department wishes to remind everyone who uses a fireplace or wood-burning stove for heat to have their chimney swept periodically to eliminate the buildup of carbon, creosote, and other products of combustion and help prevent chimney fires from occurring.

Any questions about building or fire codes for proper installation and clearances for fireplaces or wood-burning stoves can be answered either through Office of the City Building Department (307) 352-1540 or the City Fire Inspector (307) 352-1484.