Rock Springs Fire Department Responds To Early Morning Fire

At approximately 00:20 on July 9, 2017 Rock Springs Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a garage on fire at 2220 Cripple Creek Drive. The residents had been alerted to the fire by a neighbor who thought he heard a noise and went outside to investigate. Once outside of his home he discovered the fire and asked his wife to call 911. They then alerted the occupants of the home to the danger and attempted to extinguish the fire on the outside of the structure until fire crews arrived. First-arriving Rock Springs Police Officers assisted the residents in evacuating the home.



Upon arrival smoke was visible coming from the eaves of the garage, followed shortly by smoke and fire from the roof of the garage. The fire was located in a concealed space behind a wall above the garage; crews attacked the fire from inside the second story and the exterior where fire had extended. Additional Crews were requested from the Green River Fire Department for an aerial device – which was cancelled and Sweetwater County Fire District #1 was placed on standby to assist with any other emergencies which might occur during this incident. The fire was knocked down within 20 minutes and overhaul begun to find any hidden hots spots or fire extension. The fire was declared out at 01:00.

All occupants were able to escape without injury. The cause of the fire is under investigation at the time of this report. The house was equipped with working smoke detectors. The Rock Springs Fire Department wishes to thank the Rock Springs Police Department for their help during the fire in evacuation the residents of the home, and the Green River Fire Department, and Sweetwater County Fire District #1 for being ready to assist. Special thanks go out to the heroic neighbors who detected the fire, called 911 and then assisted the residents in safely escaping the fire.