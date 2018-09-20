Rock Springs Football To Host Cheyenne South Tomorrow

The Rock Springs Tigers Football Team will be back on the field tomorrow when they host the Cheyenne South Bison at Tigers Stadium. This will be back to back home games for the Tigers before they travel to Gillette two weeks in a row.

The Tigers come into this game with momentum from their two game winning streak against Cheyenne Central and Casper Kelly Walsh. The Tigers (2-2) will face a Cheyenne South school that is yet to win a game this season with a record of 0-4. Rock Springs looks to keep moving forward as they cracked the top five in the 4A Football Rankings yesterday.

Pregame will start at 5:30pm with kickoff set for 6pm. You can listen to the game on Wyoradio’s KMRZ 106.7 or you can stream the game online at 106KMRZ.com.