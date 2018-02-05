Rock Springs To Have Fourth of July Fireworks Show

A public fireworks display will take place in Rock Springs for the Fourth of July this year after a fundraising campaign successfully raised enough money for the event.

A total of $10,171.44 was raised for the 2018 Rock Springs Fireworks Display. The minimum amount needed to enter into a contract for a display was $10,000.

Bruce and Carla Pivic, owners of Infinity Power and Controls and WyoRadio, donated $2500 on behalf of each business for the display. In addition, the City of Rock Springs donated $2018. More than $3,000 was donated by other businesses and members of the community.

Donations were accepted through PayPal on a donation website, in person, and through the mail.

Those who donated $100 or more were given the opportunity to vote on where they want the display to be held. The City is still contacting those who qualified to vote but have not yet stated their location preference.

The City of Rock Springs is working with a fireworks contractor for a fireworks agreement to determine specifics on the show.