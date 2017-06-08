Rock Springs Fugitive Tracked to Nebraska and Arrested

A Rock Springs man wanted on multiple felony charges has been arrested in Nebraska.

According to a release from the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, Tony Bryan Hemmele, 52, is charged with Forgery, Larceny by Bailee, and two counts of felony-grade Theft.

Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell said the charges stem from a Rock Springs Police Department investigation. County detectives assigned to the Sheriff’s Office SNAAG (Sheriff’s Narcotics and Arrest Group) followed up leads that led them to Loomis, Nebraska, where Hemmele was taken into custody Monday by the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office.

Lowell said arrangements are being made for Hemmele’s return to Sweetwater County. Each of his charges carries a maximum possible penalty of 10 years of imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, or both.