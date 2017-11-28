Rock Springs Girls Jr. Jazz Basketball Registration Dates

The Rock Springs Girls Junior Jazz Basketball season is fast approaching and there is still time to register to play.

The Rock Springs Girls Junior Jazz Basketball season is open to girls in grades 3rd through 6th. Girls interested in playing may sign up at one of the two remaining registration events. The first will be on Wednesday, November 29th from 6-8 p.m. at the Rock Springs Civic Center and then again on Saturday, December 2nd from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center.

The season is set to start the first week of January. 5th and 6th grade students will play games on Monday and Wednesday with the 3rd and 4th grade girls playing on Tuesday and Thursday. All games will be played at East Side Elementary.

Cost is $75.00 with a discount for an additional sibling who registers. There is a $10 late fee for girls who register after December 2nd.

For more information, visit the Rock Springs Girls Junior Jazz Basketball Facebook page.