Rock Springs Girls Softball Begins Registration Soon



Rock Springs Girls Softball League is beginning their registration for the 2018 Spring/Summer season on January 25th at Rock Springs High School during the Rock Springs vs Green River basketball game at RSHS. Girls softball is open to all girls in Sweetwater County from ages 4 through 21 (includes T-ball). Registration can be done online by downloading Team App and registering. The last registration date is February 28th with team draft scheduled for March 13th. Practices will start around April 1st (weather permitting) and games will begin around April 30th.

Registration in Person:

When: Thursday, January 25, 2018

Where: Rock Springs High School during games 5:30 – 8 pm

Online Registration

Register online here.

Download team app to your mobile device and get notifications, cancellations or changes throughout the season.

Apple App Download available here.

Android App Download available here.

For questions please call Amy Copsey at 371-9470. We are also looking for Business sponsorships, Coaches, and Umpires. Please call Heather at 350-6868 for information on these areas.