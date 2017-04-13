Rock Springs and Green River City Cleanups Looking For Volunteers

In Green River, volunteers will congregate at the Green River Chamber of Commerce/Visitor Center at 8:00 am on May 13th. They will be offered breakfast, get garbage bags, gloves and then choose an area to clean. Volunteers will then proceed to their assigned area and collect trash and debris until 11:00 a.m. Items for disposal need to be placed on the curb so that City employees can haul them to the dump.

Also, shredding bins will be available at the Green River Chamber from May 1st through May 31st and on Clean Up Day. Residents are welcome to bring the materials they need shredded to the Chamber during that time. Please be advised this is on a first come first serve basis in case the bins do fill up.

Green River volunteers can sign up in advance or on the morning of May 13th. Volunteers may also sign up online at www.grchamber.com/pages/CleanUpDay. For more information contact the Green River Chamber at 307-875-5711 or e-mail to office@grchamber.com