Rock Springs and Green River City Cleanups Looking For Volunteers

The 14th Annual Rock Springs City-Wide Clean Up and the Green River City Wide Clean is coming up on Saturday, May 13th.
Volunteers and businesses that participate in both city clean-ups have played a vital role in helping to spruce up the area after the long winter season with several tons of trash and debris being picked up.
The Rock Springs Cleanup will feature a free lunch and raffle drawings held at the Young at Heart Senior Center at 1:00 pm for all participants. According to the Rock Springs Chamber Facebook, teams can start signing up any time, and supplies will be available after May 1st at the Chamber of Commerce, including orange bags provided by the Wyoming Department of Transportation, gloves as available, and bottled water. For information, contact the Rock Springs Chamber at 362-3771 or at 1897 Dewar Drive.
In Green River, volunteers will congregate at the Green River Chamber of Commerce/Visitor Center at 8:00 am on May 13th. They will be offered breakfast, get garbage bags, gloves and then choose an area to clean. Volunteers will then proceed to their assigned area and collect trash and debris until 11:00 a.m. Items for disposal need to be placed on the curb so that City employees can haul them to the dump.
Also, shredding bins will be available at the Green River Chamber from May 1st through May 31st and on Clean Up Day. Residents are welcome to bring the materials they need shredded to the Chamber during that time. Please be advised this is on a first come first serve basis in case the bins do fill up.
Green River volunteers can sign up in advance or on the morning of May 13th. Volunteers may also sign up online at www.grchamber.com/pages/CleanUpDay. For more information contact the Green River Chamber at 307-875-5711 or e-mail to office@grchamber.com
