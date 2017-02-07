Rock Springs And Green River City Councils Announce Random Acts Of Kindness Week

During the Rock Springs and Green River City Council meetings the Councils meetings town mayors signed proclamations making February 12 – February 18 random acts of kindness week.
Rock Springs Mayor Carl Demshar and Green River Mayor Pete Rust each signed proclamations encouraging residents to engage in random acts of kindness throughout the week.
The Proclamation Green Rivers reads as follows:
Whereas, the City of Green River recognizes the value of simple acts of kindness performed without prompting or reason and how these acts can positively impact the performer, the recipient and onlooker of the good deed; and
Whereas, Wyoming Governor Matt Mead has declared February 12th through February 18th, as “Random Acts of Kindness Week” for Wyoming Schools and challenged each school to perform “307 Acts of Kindness” as part of an international week of kindness: and
Whereas, people of any age can participate in “Random Acts of Kindness” any time, any place and for the unselfish purpose of spreading goodwill: and
Whereas, by providing “Random Acts of Kindness” and reaching out to one another, regardless of social or economic status, education, gender, origin, religious belief, age, lifestyle or abilities, we extend an opportunity for grace, dignity and acceptance that might not otherwise be offered; and
NOW THEREFORE, I, Pete Rust, Mayor of Green River, Wyoming, do hereby proclaim February 12th through February 18th, as “Random Acts of Kindness Week” in the City of Green River and ask citizens of our community to join with me to recognize and perform random acts of kindness.
The Rock Springs Proclamation reads as follows:
WHEREAS, the City of Rock Springs recognizes the value of acts of kindness performed without prompting or reason and how these acts can positively impact the performer, the recipient and onlookers of the good deed; and
WHEREAS, Random Acts of Kindness Week is a celebration of simple kindness that encourages people to tap into their own human spirit and share kindness with one another, thereby nourishing and strengthening our community; and
WHEREAS, people of any age can participate in random acts of kindness any time, any place and for the unselfish purpose of spreading goodwill; and
rWHEREAS, by providing random acts of kindness and reaching out to one another, regardless of social-economic status, education, gender, origin, religious belief, age, lifestyle or abilities, we extend an opportunity for grace, dignity and acceptance that might not otherwise be offered; and
WHEREAS, random acts of kindness may provide the awareness of and an avenue for recognition and commendation for efforts put forth in reaching out to help one another; and
WHEREAS, through random acts of kindness, we can promote healthy behaviors and positive dynamics within our community.
Now, Therefore, Be it Resolved, that I, Carl R. Demshar, Jr., Mayor of the City of Rock Springs, do hereby declare the week of February 12 – February 18 as Random Acts Of Kindness Week.
