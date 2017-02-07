Rock Springs And Green River City Councils Announce Random Acts Of Kindness Week

Whereas, the City of Green River recognizes the value of simple acts of kindness performed without prompting or reason and how these acts can positively impact the performer, the recipient and onlooker of the good deed; and

Whereas, Wyoming Governor Matt Mead has declared February 12th through February 18th, as “Random Acts of Kindness Week” for Wyoming Schools and challenged each school to perform “307 Acts of Kindness” as part of an international week of kindness: and

Whereas, people of any age can participate in “Random Acts of Kindness” any time, any place and for the unselfish purpose of spreading goodwill: and

Whereas, by providing “Random Acts of Kindness” and reaching out to one another, regardless of social or economic status, education, gender, origin, religious belief, age, lifestyle or abilities, we extend an opportunity for grace, dignity and acceptance that might not otherwise be offered; and

NOW THEREFORE, I, Pete Rust, Mayor of Green River, Wyoming, do hereby proclaim February 12th through February 18th, as “Random Acts of Kindness Week” in the City of Green River and ask citizens of our community to join with me to recognize and perform random acts of kindness.