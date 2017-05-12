Rock Springs and Green River Clean Up Day Tomorrow

City-wide Clean Up events are taking place in Green River and Rock Springs on Saturday.

Community clean-up days provide the opportunity for residents to help beautify their towns and make a difference.

Below are some tips for those participating in the clean up days:

Wear thick and work appropriate gloves.

Wear clothes that you don’t mind getting a little dirty.

Pants are a good idea to keep your legs protected.

Wear appropriate shoes that you can walk in and be comfortable while keeping your feet protected.

Keep safety in mind.

Bring sunscreen. Saturday is expected to be sunny and in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Below is information about each event.

Rock Springs

The City-Wide Clean Up event for Rock Springs is co-sponsored by the City of Rock Springs and the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce. Historically, approximately 80 tons of trash is removed from Rock Springs during the clean up day.

Leading up to the event, volunteers can sign up by calling the Chamber at 307-362-3771 or by stopping by the Chamber Office.

In addition, City crews can pick-up rubbish, old appliances, furniture, tree limbs, yard waste, etc. during the clean up week. To schedule your pickup, call Cathy Greene at city hall at 352-1540.

No batteries, tires, air conditioners, or refrigerators will be picked up by city crews.

During clean up day, the Chamber will provide volunteers with trash bags and bottles of water and will assign a clean-up area. Areas are assigned on a first-come-first-served basis.

A luncheon will be held at 1 p.m. at the Young at Heart Senior Center to thank all the volunteers for making a difference. The luncheon features a free lunch, door prizes, raffles, and prizes.

Green River

The City-Wide Clean Up event for Green River is co-sponsored by the City of Green River and the Green River Chamber of Commerce.

To begin the event, volunteers are invited to the Green River Chamber of Commerce/Visitor Center at 8:00 a.m.

Volunteers will be served a free breakfast to kick-off their day. They will also be provided with garbage bags, and gloves.

Volunteers will then proceed to their assigned area and collect trash and debris until 11:00 am.

Shredding bins will be available at the Green River Chamber from May 2nd through May 30th. Residents are welcome to bring the materials they need shredded to the chamber during that time. Shredding services are provided on a first-come-first served basis in case the bins fill up.

The City of Green River solid waste division is also providing free flatbed pick ups the week of May 15ththough May 19th for residential customers. Call 872-0531 for information on the flatbed pick ups. Below are tips offered for those who want to take advantage of this service:

Items will be collected on your normal collection day.

Place items near, but do not block, your automated trash container.

The flatbed truck will run separately from the regular trash collection truck. Do not be alarmed if your trash can is dumped before the other items are removed.

Excessive loads will be charged. This will be at the driver’s discretion.

Please separate metal from other items for pick up. Metal will be picked up separately.

Refrigerators and freezers will be collected at no charge. Doors must be removed and all food must be emptied out of the refrigerators/freezers.

Tree limbs must be cut into 4 foot or smaller sections.

Used oil, railroad ties, tires, batteries, propane tanks, paint, tree stumps, and other hazardous materials will not be collected. Small engines must be drained of all fluids.

Volunteers can sign up in advance or on the morning of May 14th. Volunteers may also sign up online at www.grchamber.com/pages/CleanUpDay.

For more information contact the Green River Chamber at 307-875-5711 or e-mail to office@grchamber.com.