Rock Springs and Green River Seven Day Forecast

Here is the seven day Rock Springs and Green River forecast from the National Weather Service: Today – Sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 29. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 16 mph becoming east northeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday – A 50 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. South southwest wind 8 to 14 mph.

Tuesday Night – A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Thursday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Thursday Night –A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.