Here is your Rock Springs and Green River seven day forecast from the National Weather Service: Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Light southwest wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Windy, with a southwest wind 6 to 16 mph increasing to 16 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph becoming light south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday – A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. South southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night – A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. West wind 6 to 13 mph.

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.