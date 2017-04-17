Your Rock Springs and Green River Seven Day Forecast

Here is your seven day forecast for Rock Springs and Green River from the National Weather Service: Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Tonight – Isolated showers after 3 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west northwest 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33. West northwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Thursday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. East wind 7 to 9 mph.

Thursday Night – A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Friday – A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Breezy.

Friday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Saturday Night –Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.