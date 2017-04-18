Rock Springs and Green River Seven Day Forecast

Here is the seven day forecast for Rock Springs and Green River from the National Weather Service:

Today – Scattered showers before 2 pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms between 2 pm and 5 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Increasing clouds, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tonight -Rain showers likely before 3 am, then scattered rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Thursday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. South southeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night – A chance of rain showers before midnight, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before noon, then a slight chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Sunday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Sunday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.