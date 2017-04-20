Your Rock Springs and Green River Seven Day Forecast

Here is your seven day forecast for Rock Springs and Green River from the National Weather Service:
Today – A slight chance of rain and snow showers between 7 am and 8 am, then scattered rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Increasing clouds, with a high near 58. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tonight – Scattered rain showers before midnight, then scattered rain and snow showers between midnight and 3 am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 3 am. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Friday – A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Blustery, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 57. East wind 5 to 8 mph.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.
Monday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.
Tuesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.
Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.
Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 55.
