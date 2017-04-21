Rock Springs and Green River Seven Day Forecast

Here is the seven day forecast for Rock Springs and Green River from the National Weather Service: Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Blustery, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 56. South southeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 34. South wind 6 to 11 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday – A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.

Monday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Wednesday – A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy.