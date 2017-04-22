Rock Springs and Green River Seven Day Forecast

Here is your Rock Springs weather and Green River weather forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today – Sunny, with a high near 57. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Sunday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Windy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 19 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Windy, with a west southwest wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 14 to 19 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.
Monday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before noon, then a slight chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.
Wednesday – A chance of rain and snow showers before noon, then a slight chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Blustery.
Thursday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 48.
Thursday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Friday – A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 47.
