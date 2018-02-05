Rock Springs And Green River Updated Weather: February 5, 2018

Here is your Rock Springs and Green River updated seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service:

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. West wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. West wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy.

Saturday A slight chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 38.