Rock Springs And Green River Updated Weather: February 6, 2018

Here is your Rock Springs and Green River updated seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service:
This Afternoon
Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. West wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy.
Saturday
A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 27. Blustery.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 30.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 16.
Monday
A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 37.
