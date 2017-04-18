Rock Springs and Green River Updated Weather Forecast

Here is the updated Rock Springs and Green River seven day forecast from the National Weather Service:

Tonight -Rain showers before 3 am, then scattered rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Low around 37. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming west 18 to 23 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Thursday – Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. East wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night – Rain showers likely before midnight, then scattered rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before noon, then a slight chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.