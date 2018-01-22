Rock Springs and Green River Updated Weather: January 22, 2018

Here is your Rock Springs and Green River updated seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service:

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as zero. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. South wind 8 to 10 mph.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Breezy.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 31.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. Breezy.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.