Rock Springs and Green River Updated Weather: January 22, 2018

Here is your Rock Springs and Green River updated seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service:
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as zero. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. South wind 8 to 10 mph.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Breezy.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 31.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. Breezy.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.
