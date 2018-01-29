Rock Springs And Green River Updated Weather: January 29, 2018

Here is your Rock Springs and Green River updated seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service:
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 9 mph in the evening.
Tuesday
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. North wind around 7 mph.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. East northeast wind 3 to 5 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 38.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 38.
Saturday Night
A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 28.
