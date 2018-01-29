Rock Springs And Green River Updated Weather: January 29, 2018

Here is your Rock Springs and Green River updated seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service:

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 9 mph in the evening.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. South southwest wind 7 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. North wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. East northeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

Saturday Night A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 28.