Rock Springs and Green River Updated Weather

Here is the updated Rock Springs and Green River seven Day forecast from the National Weather Service:

Tonight – Scattered rain showers before 1 am, then scattered snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.