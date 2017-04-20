Rock Springs and Green River Updated Weather

Here is the updated Rock Springs and Green River seven Day forecast from the National Weather Service:
Tonight – Scattered rain showers before 1 am, then scattered snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Friday – A slight chance of snow showers before 7 am, then a slight chance of rain showers after 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a west wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers before 7 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 55. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35. South wind 6 to 10 mph.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Sunday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms between 7 pm and 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.
Monday Night – Isolated showers after 7 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday – Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Breezy.
Tuesday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.
Wednesday
A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 52.
