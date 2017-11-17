Rock Springs Gymnastics To Host Open House/Ribbon Cutting At New Facility

Rock Springs Gymnastics is hosting an open house and ribbon cutting tomorrow at their new facility.

The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce is holding a ribbon cutting at 12:30 p.m. tomorrow at the new facility, located at 39 Wilkins Peak Dr. The ribbon cutting will be followed by an open house until 2 p.m.

People are invited to see the near facility. Hot dogs and refreshments will be served.

Rock Springs Gymnastics offers classed for boys and girls from ages 18 months to 18 years. The facility is one of only two licensed Ninja Zone programs in the Cowboy State.

Learn more about Rock Springs Gymnastics at rsgymnastics.org or visit their Facebook page.