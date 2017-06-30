Rock Springs High School Announces 2nd Annual Hall Of Fame Inductees

In May of this school year, the 2nd annual selectees of the Rock Springs High School Hall of Fame were announced. Over the past year, a committee composed of RSHS staff, district personnel, and community members, have worked to develop the Rock Springs High School Hall of Fame 2nd annual inductees.

Many steps have been taken along the way, but none more important than opening up to the public the chance to nominate Distinguished Alumni, Contributors, Coaches, Athletes, and Teams. With over 100 years of RSHS history to examine, and many nominations submitted, you can imagine the task the committee had on their hands. The committee finally selected 9 inaugural members, the RSHS crest, and three teams for the Hall of Fame. This fall, these foundational alumni, contributors, coaches, and athletes will be inducted into the RSHS Hall of Fame on September 2nd, 2017.

The Hall of Fame location is in the main hall of Rock Springs High School. A multi-screen wall with attached interactive programming will display the rich history of Rock Springs High School as well as allow people to access the information on the internet @ rshshof.org. The Hall of Fame inductee’s biographies will be accessible for viewing at all times along with pictures of memorabilia and footage of archives maintained by the Hall of Fame committee.

The 2017 Inductees include:

Bruce Collins

Collins was born Feb. 8, 1958 in Rock Springs, Wyo., the son of Willie and Mary Collins. As a 1976 graduate, his senior year, he was named the Wyoming 3A MVP and averaged 21.3 points and 15 rebounds a game in leading Rock Springs to the state championship. He was voted the MVP of the Wyoming-Montana All-Star game, scoring 27 and 38 points in the two games.

Collins went to Weber State as a true freshman who immediately became a starter and had 22 points and eight rebounds in his first career game, a 95-75 win over BYU. As it would turn out, Collins would start in all 120 games of his career as a Wildcat. As a freshman, he averaged 14.4 points 8.2 rebounds a game and scored in double figures in 20 games. As a sophomore, Collins led the Wildcats in scoring in 15 of the 29 games and led the team in rebounding 14 times. He finished the year averaging career bests of 18.8 points and 8.3 rebounds a game and earned First Team All-Conference honors. Collins led the Wildcats once again as junior. Weber State posted a 26-3 record, including a 13-1 mark in Big Sky play. The ‘Cats had an 18-game winning streak during the season and reached as high as 15th in the AP polls, the only time in school history Weber State has been nationally ranked. The ‘Cats repeated as Big Sky champions and won the conference tournament.

He finished his career as the Big Sky’s all-time leading scoring with 2,019 career points and still ranks first in Weber State history in career scoring. He was named District VII Player of the Year. Collins also finished his career fifth in rebounding in Big Sky history playing as a 6-5 guard. He averaged 18.3 points a game as a senior and started all 120 games of his career for the Wildcats.

After his Weber State career came to an end Collins was drafted in the second round (33rd overall) of the 1980 NBA Draft by the Portland Trail Blazers. That same year Collins got cut in the pre-season but then went overseas to Beijing, then Hong Kong, and then the Philippines for three seasons.

Collins had the experience of playing professional basketball all over the world but decided to return to his home in Rock Springs and start a family. Collins started working for the city of Rock Springs and a family recreation center and still continues to this day. He also has continued to do basketball camps for boys and girls helping with the fundamentals of basketball. Collins is a member of the Weber State Athletics Hall of Fame and in 2012 was inducted into the Wyoming Sports Hall of Fame. His legacy continues as one of the best ever to play the game at Weber State.

Leshia Lee-Dixon

A 1980 graduate, Leshia was the axis of the Rock Springs Basketball team during the 1977-1980 seasons. Leisha had more total points and rebounds than anybody in the state her senior year. Leshia received the honor of all conference for three years and the all-state honor her junior and senior year. Leshia was also named the outstanding girl basketball player of the year by the Casper Start Tribune her senior year. Leshia also participated in volleyball, and was a member of the National Honor Society. Leshia’s High School Honors/Awards include:

1979 AA West All Conference Girls Basketball

1979 AA Girls Basketball State Champions

1979 Girls Basketball – All State

1980 AA West All Conference Girls Basketball

1980 AA Girls Basketball State Champions

**24-0 Undefeated Season Record**

1980 Girls Basketball – All State

1980 Star Tribune – Girls Basketball Player of the Year

1979 National Honor Society

In 1980 Leisha received a full athletic scholarship to play basketball at the University of Utah. While playing basketball at the University of Utah, Leisha went to school to pursue a Bachelor of Arts in Finance in 1985 and later on a Juris Doctorate law degree in 1989. While at the University of Utah Leisha also earned these awards and honors:

1980, 1981, Conference Champions

1982, 1983 Conference Champions

1983 NCAA Appearance

1984 NIT Appearance

1984-85 Lady Utes Co-Captain

1985 Lady Utes Most Valuable Player

1985 Bachelor of Arts – Finance Degree

Law School

1986-present Phi Alpha Delta

1989 Juris Doctorate Degree

Currently Leisha is a Trial Attorney with the Department of Justice, Organized Crime

and Gang Section at Washington, DC. Leisha manages the investigation and prosecution of racketeering and organized crime cases involving white collar fraud and violent gang related

crime. These 2-6 person teams include law enforcement, paralegals, and

analysts that assist in the investigation of these crimes. Leisha has also been

responsible for managing grand jury investigations, requesting the issuance of

subpoenas for records, managing discovery, preparing responses for pre-trial

litigation, and litigating the cases at trial.

Tom Confer

Tom Confer started his teaching career at Rock Springs High school in September 1950, when the first school pool was built in Rock Springs. He retired thirty-nine years later in 1989. He was the swimming coach and held that position for twenty-seven years. He had three consecutive State Swimming Championship teams in 1960 –1962. Noted for his success in swimming, “Tom” had an overall record of one hundred and eight–one wins and eighty–one losses, including seven District championship teams, one State runner up title and three state championships. Coach Confer had swimmers and divers that held state and local records for many years even after he retired. Tom Confer received numerous awards including the Wyoming State Coach of the Year of the NHSACA and was inducted into the Wyoming Hall of Fame in 1984.

As an educator first, he taught swimming at Rock Springs High School and East Junior High School. His real claim to fame is the residents in Rock Springs, Reliance, Superior, Wamsutter and Farson that learned to swim because he truly believed everyone should be safe during water activities. He would often pay for some of the kids to swim in the summer. As an educator first, he taught swimming at Rock Springs High School and East Junior High School. Coaches may be

remembered by their winning teams, but it is important to remember those champions that truly affected many lives during their educational tenure. By teaching swimming skills, water safety skills and general enjoyment of water fun a legacy was passed down from generation through generation in the local communities.

Herb S. Jackman

Dr. Herbert S. Jackman began his association with Rock Springs High School in 1946. He was instrumental in helping to start the wrestling program at the school. Over the years, he helped coach the team and counselled student athletes that were having a hard time. When school funds were low he purchased mats, ear guards and kneed pads. He was known to personally pay for the wrestling team to attend the state meet, including transportation, food and rooms. He often drove the Tiger bus or took wrestlers to meets in his own personal vehicle. Dr. Jackman was very invested in the athletes making sure that tutors were hired or provided for athletes who needed extra help, if he discovered that funds were low at home, he would bring them to his home and feed them. The Jackman Invitational Wrestling Tournament was named in his honor and was held for many years, for this event he purchased and hand handed the trophies out.

“Doc” was not just vested in the wrestling program, he served as the “team Doctor” at football and basketball games and swim meets. He provided sports physicals for free for any athlete. Summer time would find him leading backpacking trips into the Wind River Mountains as reward for students working hard, whether they had won or lost. He and his wife Jean would often host end of season dinners for all teams at their home. “Doc” also served on the school board for many years. He was instrumental in helping pass the bond issue for building the present high school. In this capacity helped with hiring some of the best teachers and administrators in the school district. He supported teachers in what they needed for their class rooms for all students. He personally encouraged students to go to college, even helping with finances at times. “Doc” was compassionate to all, providing support and care for young women who found themselves becoming single parents at a time when society was not very forgiving. He made himself available to all students to give them guidance or a listening ear.

Spencer West

A 1998 RSHS Graduate, Spencer West is a world-renowned speaker and athlete most popular for being the first amputee to ever reach the peak of Mount Kilimanjaro—tallest single-standing mountain in the world. What makes this so incredible is the Spencer only had the top half of his body, his lower half had been amputated when he was very young due to a birth defect. In spite of his disability, Spencer never sulked; instead, he saw his disability as a means of encouraging others to achieve their goals.

He has attended and spoken in numerous events and conferences, and has addressed millions of people from all over the world, sharing the stage with some of the most influential people, such as Dr. Jane Goodall, Al Gore, the Dalai Lama, and his very own idol, Jason Mraz.

Spencer is also an active philanthropist, having devoted his life to helping other people and inspiring them to never let their disabilities keep them from reaching their dreams and goals in life. He supports numerous charitable organizations such as Free The Children and Me to We, which are at encouraging the young generation to become productive members of society.

On top of all this, Spencer is also an accomplished author, having written an autobiography entitled “Standing Tall: My Journey.” In this book, Spencer illustrated his childhood life and how he was able to keep himself optimistic and determined in the midst of all the obstacles that he faced while he was growing up. Since its release, Standing Tall” has become a bestseller and has earned praises from numerous critics for Spencer’s attempt to share his life to others through writing. Through his book, Spencer has reached out to more people than he ever could with his personal appearance, something that he greatly values.

Todd Parr

A 1981 graduate, Todd Parr likes the fog, sea lions, and to paint. His favorite color is Blue and his favorite food is macaroni and cheese. Todd spent his childhood in Rock Springs, Wyoming where he states that is was a great place to grow up but he knew the world was out there waiting for him. In high school, art was a passion of his, but failed art class. Because of that failure, Todd lacked the self-confidence to pursue it further. But Todd states it wasn’t all his teachers fault. Todd worked at many things before finally coming back to his original dream of painting, but again he faced rejection. Despite the rejection, he continued on with his work because he knew being an artist was what he wanted to do with his life.

After not having success with galleries, Todd was able to show his work at one of Wolfgang Puck’s restaurants, Postrio, in San Francisco, where he has lived for the past 13 years. With a little luck and persistence, this exhibit led to many other things, like creating merchandise for Macys, and then on to his own line of clothing for kids.

He first got into children’s publishing in 1998. He was able to take the messages that are part of my art and put them in a simple reading about acceptance, differences, and empowerment for kids to feel better about themselves in a simple, fun way. Todd has had a lot of fun creating the books and is very proud to know they are helping someone feel better about themselves in a silly, fun way.

Below are some of the fun, cool things that have happened to Todd and his books:

His work was displayed in the windows of FAO Schwarz in NYC and San Francisco, with interior displays of some of my product, including my first four books.

“Todd Parr Shops” within Toys R Us Japan were launched at all 101 stores with products exclusively available in Japan.

His Books have won several awards and have been featured on The Rosie O’Donnell show. Currently Todd has written and illustrated 30 books.

In 2004, Todd appeared in a Panasonic commercial and print ad.

Todd has partnered with Target, Reach Out and Read, People Magazine and several other organizations to promote reading.

In November 2005, his children’s preschool show, ToddWorld premiered on TLC and Discovery Kids. The show has since been nominated for an Emmy and has won several other awards including the iParenting Media Award and the 2005 Humanitas Award for the episode entitled “Who’s Your Best Friend?”. ToddWorld is now airing in almost every country around the world.

With the support of my family, especially my Dad and Grandma, Todd has been very successful but Todd does have another passion in wanting to own his own restaurant!

Todd’s favorite quote from his Grandma as she used to say: ” You’re a little lost now but I know you’ll find your way “.

Elmer Halseth

Halseth was hired in 1926 to teach history and science, receiving the State Teacher of the Year Award in 1967. During the late 1930s, Halseth inspired his students to raise funds to purchase a painting from a traveling exhibit he had helped arrange to come to Rock Springs. This was the beginning of the Rock Springs High School Art Collection which hung throughout the school until the mid-1960s. Each year the students held fundraisers — bake sales, collecting scrap metal, holding carnivals or collecting coins in jars which was then used to purchase artwork to hang in the school. Over the years, as the collection continued to grow, community members wanted to be able to see the large collection that had been a part of their high school experience. Halseth wrote a grant for funding from the Title III of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965 to open the Rock Springs Fine Arts Center on November 6, 1966. He served as the director of the center until 1970. The public was able to see the art collection that had grown to over 200 works of art by this time. The funding lasted until July 1, 1970, at which time the City of Rock Springs, Sweetwater County Library and the school district worked together on an agreement to keep the Fine Arts Center open. Halseth was very community-minded, and found other areas in which he could serve the community. He was a veteran of World War I and was an active member of the American Legion Archie Hay Post No. 24 where he served as chaplain for many years. As service to Sweetwater County, Halseth was first elected to the Wyoming House of Representatives from 1957 to 1961 and then as a Wyoming State Senator from 1963 to 1967. In 1967, Governor Stanley Hathaway appointed Halseth to the first Wyoming Council on the Arts which he served on for eight years.

The art collection and the Community Fine Arts Center are a lasting legacy to Rock Springs. Celebrating the 50th anniversary last fall, the center continues to display the school district’s art collection, now over 500 pieces of art through donations by artists and people in our community. The CFAC also provides a variety of opportunities to the citizens of Sweetwater County to see quality art exhibits, attend performances from professional musicians, dancers and actors, and to experience creating art themselves.

Patrick Burns

Pat Burns was born and raised in Rock Springs, Wyoming, attended St. Cyril & Methodius Catholic School, Rock Springs High School as a 1966 graduate, and then later on graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering, and earned an M.S. in Systems Management from USC.

Pat was drafted in 1970 during the Vietnam War, and served four years enlisted duty with the U.S. Air Force Security Service prior to being commissioned at Officer Training School in December 1974. He has commanded a base support group and civil engineer squadron, and served in a wide range of civil engineer position at base level, numbered air force, major command, and at the Air Staff. He was one of the first “pilot engineers” for the early 1970’s USAF energy simulations test program, and later help lead corresponding Strategic Air Command energy initiatives. In 1981 Mr. Burns was selected for a 10-month sabbatical with Dallas-Ft. Worth Air Port to study how civilian airports were run. He served as an Aide to the First Family for Ronald Reagan’s 1985 Presidential Inauguration. In August 1990, he deployed to Saudi Arabia as Combat Support Group Commander to bed down the 48th Tactical Fighter Wing in support of Operation Desert Shield. After the events of September 11, 2001, he led his Air Combat Command staff in planning, programming and executing over 800million in bed down construction at 23 bases in 11 countries to support the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. He then traveled frequently to all 11 countries in the war zone responsible for follow-on construction at 14 bases to support continued U.S. Air Force presence in South West Asia totaling 1.4 billion dollars.

Mr. Burns retired from the Air Force October 1, 2005 as a Brigadier General, having served as the Director of Installations, Headquarters Air Combat Command (ACC), Langley Air Force Base, VA responsible for over 2.4 billion in projects annually. He led planning, programming, construction, operation, maintenance, and services for all ACC facilities, housing, and infrastructure, and the oversight of contingency engineering, contingency service fire protection, explosive ordinance disposal, security, force protection, and chemical/biological protection programs. After retiring from the Air Force, he joined Mortensen Construction in Oct. 2005 as Vice President in their Federal Contracting Group in Washington DC, working design-build projects across the U.S. Mortensen was the 25th largest general contractor in the U.S., and most known for the very complex construction and as one of the premier deliverer of sports stadiums. Mr. Burns grew their design-build business from $90M in 2005 when he was hired to over 1Billion when he retired in 2012. He co-authored the Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA) “Building Information Modeling (BIM)” Manual of Practice, and was nationally known speaker on BIM and columnist for DBIA magazine.

Mr. Burns key awards include being named “Distinguished Graduate of Officer Training School” in 1974, “Distinguished Graduate of Squadron Officer School” in 1980; the “Air Force Civil Engineering Military Manager of the Year” in 1983; “Distinguished Graduate of Air Command & Staff College” in 1988; “Civil Engineering Senior Military Manager of the Year in USAF Europe” in 1989; “DOD Installation Excellence Individual Award” in 1990; “Air Combat Command Civil Engineer Newman Medal Winner” in 1997; “Fellow-Society of American Military Engineers” in 2000; and US Army Corps of Engineers “DeFleury Medal” in 2001. Building Magazine named his organization one of the “Top Twenty-Five Innovative Building Organizations in the U.S. for 2004”. Engineering News Record (ENR) Magazine named Pat one of the “Top 25 Engineer Newsmakers for 2005” and he was featured on the cover of the magazine. And, the University of Wyoming also recognized Pat with the College of Engineering “2005 Distinguished Alumni Award” that same year.

His Military decorations include:

Presidential Distinguished Service Medal

Legion of Merit

Meritorious Service Medal with 6 Oak Leaf Clusters

Air Force Commendation Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster

Air Force Achievement Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster

Outstanding Unit Award with 5 Oak Leaf Clusters

Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal

Southwest Asia Service Medal

Global War on Terrorism Medal

John Lucchi

As a 1972 graduate, John was Wyoming’s third 4X State Champion and definitely won at least one state Freestyle title as well. He went 6-1 wrestling Freestyle matches as the only Junior on a Wyoming exchange team that went 7-0 on a trip through Japan. Lucchi was also invited by the AAU to compete in a wrestle off for the 1972-1973 Junior World freestyle team. Due to “black marks” scoring system, John placed behind Jimmy Carr from Pennsylvania (even though he beat Carr head-to-head) who Carr then became the youngest member of the U.S. Olympic Freestyle Team. Lucchi was personally recruited by Dan Gable and given a Big 10 Scholarship to the University of Iowa. John Lucchi was a State Champion from 1969-1973 with a record of 106 wins, 2 losses, and 1 tie.

90 yr. Crest

As many of you may know or not know, but Rock Springs High School has a crest that is 90 years old this year. The seal was created in 1927 by students and is the same familiar symbol in 2017 as it was in 1927. In the late Spring of 1927, the Rock Springs High School Student Council decided that a school seal would be a valuable addition to the symbolism of the school. They agreed the seal would represent the chief industry of the city at that time. A pick and a shovel became part of the emblem and a few sprouts of sagebrush were added to portray the character of the surrounding country. An open book and a torch of knowledge depicted scholarship, while a loving cup represented sportsmanship, comradeship and loyalty.

The Fall of 1927 was the first display of the seal. Today, the seal is seen at various places in School District Number One, including the high school. Those on the committee who designed the crest in 1927 were: Chairman Fred Kellogg, Elizabeth Wilson, Clarence Meacham, and Keith Dickson.

1979-1981 Girls Basketball Team

The Rock Springs High School Girls Basketball Team were State Champions in 1979 and it was an extraordinary feat considering this was the first time that they have even been to state. They had a season consisting of only seven losses. Two team members, Jaime Carter, a sophomore, and Leshia Lee- Dixon, a junior made the state and district all tourney teams. The team consisted of all sophomores and juniors. The 1979 team members were: Adrienne Auble-Plemel, manager, Rhonda Macy- Friel, Tonya Allen, Brandy Brown-Nutt, Leshia Lee-Dixon, Melanie Rosette- Pecolar, Donna Evans, Cindy Fritzel, Missy Rosette- Allen, Leslie Blaylock – Taylor, Donna Hamilton, Jaime Carter, Julie Briggs, Assistant coach Lori McCurtain-Grube, and Head Coach Brent Carter.

The Girls’ basketball team obtained an undefeated season in 1980 by winning the regional tournament in Cody and their second State Championship. Leshia Lee-Dixon and Jamie Carter made the all-state team. The 1980 team members were: Leslie Blalock-Taylor, Missy Rosette- Allen, Brenda Pomrenke, Cindy Fritzel , Donna Evans, Melanie Rosette-Pecolar, Leshia Lee-Dixon, Jamie Carter, Rhonda Macy-Friel, Brandy Brown-Nutt, Coach Brent Carter, and Asst. Coach Lori McMurtain-Grube., Adrienne Auble-Plemel, and Debbie Muniz were the managers.

State Champion Boulevard is the place made up of champions where the RSHS girls ended their 1981 season in style with their third state championship in a row! There conference record of 20-1, being Regional Champions and being their only loss against Lander. After this loss, there was no stopping the Lady Tigers and the teamwork they possessed.

The 1981 team members were: Asst. Coach Lori McCurtain-Grube, Coach Brent Carter, Debbie Muniz, Rhonda Macy-Friel, Jamie Carter, Donna Evans, Deanne Kilgore, Brandy Brown-Nutt, Cindy Fritzel, Leslie Blalock – Taylor, Patty Morrison- O’Lexey , Missy Rosette-Allen, Brenda Pomrenke, Mary Page, Susan Carter-Johnson, Jeanne Wisniewski-Moore, and Shawna Willmore.

Those individuals that received post season accolades included:

Brandy Brown-Nutt —All conference Regional tournament team and on the All-State team 1981.

Jamie Carter—Sophomore, Junior, and Senior year award for All Conference Regional Tournament team and on the All-State team her Sophomore Junior, and Senior years.

Donna Evans—Junior and Senior Year All Conference Regional Tournament team selection and All-state team selection her Senior year.