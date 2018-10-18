Rock Springs High School Fire, Law and Leadership Academy Hosts Candidate Meet & Greet

Over 40 state and local candidates were in attendance last night at the Sweetwater Events Complex as part of the Rock Springs High School Fire, Law and Leadership Academy candidate meet and greet.
The event gave the public an opportunity to meet local and state candidates running in the November 6th, 2018 General Election. Attendees had the chance to get their questions answered by the candidates.
Area candidates in attendance included:
Jason Armstrong
Joe Barbuto
John Bettolo
Donnalee Bobak
Jason Brown
Damon DeBernardi
Jeanie Demas
Dave Divis
Daniel Erramouspe
Greg Erramouspe
Annette Eychner
Ryan Greene
John Grossnickle
Matthew Jackman
Meghan Jensen
Tim Kaumo
Cindy Lane
Roy Lloyd
Michael Lopiccolo
Mike Lowell
Rose Moseby
Kent Porenta
Perri Rubeck
Tim Savage
B. Chad Shelley
Jeffrey Smith
David Stauffer
Randall “Doc” Wendling
Keaton West
Reid West
State candidates in attendance included:
John Barrasso
Henry Bliss IV
JoAnn Dayton
Jean Dickinson
Jeff Dockter
Tom Gagnon
John Hastert
Michelle Irwin
Tom James
Curt Meier
Rex Rammell
Thor E. Stephenson Sr.
Mary E. Thoman
Kenilynn Zanetti
