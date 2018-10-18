Rock Springs High School Fire, Law and Leadership Academy Hosts Candidate Meet & Greet

Over 40 state and local candidates were in attendance last night at the Sweetwater Events Complex as part of the Rock Springs High School Fire, Law and Leadership Academy candidate meet and greet.

The event gave the public an opportunity to meet local and state candidates running in the November 6th, 2018 General Election. Attendees had the chance to get their questions answered by the candidates.

Area candidates in attendance included:

Jason Armstrong

Joe Barbuto

John Bettolo

Donnalee Bobak

Jason Brown

Damon DeBernardi

Jeanie Demas

Dave Divis

Daniel Erramouspe

Greg Erramouspe

Annette Eychner

Ryan Greene

John Grossnickle

Matthew Jackman

Meghan Jensen

Tim Kaumo

Cindy Lane

Roy Lloyd

Michael Lopiccolo

Mike Lowell

Rose Moseby

Kent Porenta

Perri Rubeck

Tim Savage

B. Chad Shelley

Jeffrey Smith

David Stauffer

Randall “Doc” Wendling

Keaton West

Reid West

State candidates in attendance included:

John Barrasso

Henry Bliss IV

JoAnn Dayton

Jean Dickinson

Jeff Dockter

Tom Gagnon

John Hastert

Michelle Irwin

Tom James

Curt Meier

Rex Rammell

Thor E. Stephenson Sr.

Mary E. Thoman

Kenilynn Zanetti