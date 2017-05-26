Rock Springs High School Fire, Law, Leadership Academy Seniors Help Raise Money For New Police K9

Three Rock Springs High School Seniors who are in the Fire, Law, Leadership Academy have worked tirelessly since December to raise money for the purchase of a new police K9 for the Rock Springs Police Department.

Seniors Sam Moore, Brianna Robertson, and Madi Chidester are all in the FLLA program. The group decided at the end of last year that they needed to focus the club’s senior project toward helping the local police department.

The trio was able to raise a total of $5,220.00 through fundraisers such as talent shows, candy grams, a portrait drive, a donut fundraiser, the “Gorge Initiative” in which City Councilman Tim Savage agreed to jump into Flaming Gorge Reservoir in February, and through donations from local businesses and residents.

The money helped with the purchase and of K9 Max who will work closely with handler Officer Ruslan Kolb.