Rock Springs High School Golfers To Compete At State

The Rock Springs High School Golf Team will travel west to Evanston on September 18, to compete in the Wyoming High School 4A State Finals. State finals will take place on Monday September 18 and Tuesday September 19.

The Tigers will compete against 12 other 4A school from across the state. Those schools include Green River, Riverton (Boys Only), Jackson, Gillette, Evanston, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne South, Cheyenne East, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Laramie and Sheridan.

Players are looking to go home with a state title.

Players hoping to defend their championships from 2016 include:

Boys Individual: There will a new champ this year.

Girls Individual: Kynsie Valdez (Natrona)

Boys Team Champ: Riverton – Attempting 5-peat

Girls Team Champ: Kelly Walsh – Won first title last year.