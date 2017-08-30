Latest

Rock Springs High School Hall Of Fame Induction Banquet Scheduled For Saturday

TOPICS:

August 30, 2017

Tickets for the 2017 Rock Springs High School Hall of Fame Induction banquet are on sale now.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday September 2, 2017. The banquet will take place at the Sweetwater County Events Complex.

Rons Ace Rental May 2

Tickets are available at the RSHS Main Office, the Central Admin Office and at Bi Rite Drug. Brought to you by the Sweetwater One Foundation.

This Years Inductees Include:

Patrick Burns

Bruce Collins

Leshia Lee – Dixon

Todd Parr

Spencer West

John Lucchi

Tom Confer

Elmer Halseth

Herb Jackman

Honorary Inductee – 90 year old RSHS Crest

EZ Cash

1979 – 1980- 1981 Women’s State Championship Basketball teams (Jamie Carter, Leshia Lee-Dixon, Adrienne Auble-Plemel, Rhonda Macy, Melanie Pecolar, Tonya Allen, Brandy Brown-Nutt, Missy Rosette-Allen, Donna Evans, Cindy Jo Fritzel, Leslie Blalock-Taylor, Donna Hamilton- Sandry, Julie Briggs, Mary Page, Coleen Bertagnoli Fischer, Susan Carter, Brenda Pomrenke, Debbie Kimsey, Deanna Kilgore, Patty O’Lexey, Jeanne Moore, Shawna Willmore, Lori McCurtain- Grube, (coach) Brent Carter (coach)

 

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Rock Springs High School Hall Of Fame Induction Banquet Scheduled For Saturday"

Leave a Reply