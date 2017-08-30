Rock Springs High School Hall Of Fame Induction Banquet Scheduled For Saturday

Tickets for the 2017 Rock Springs High School Hall of Fame Induction banquet are on sale now.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday September 2, 2017. The banquet will take place at the Sweetwater County Events Complex.

Tickets are available at the RSHS Main Office, the Central Admin Office and at Bi Rite Drug. Brought to you by the Sweetwater One Foundation.

This Years Inductees Include:

Patrick Burns

Bruce Collins Leshia Lee – Dixon Todd Parr Spencer West John Lucchi Tom Confer Elmer Halseth Herb Jackman Honorary Inductee – 90 year old RSHS Crest 1979 – 1980- 1981 Women’s State Championship Basketball teams (Jamie Carter, Leshia Lee-Dixon, Adrienne Auble-Plemel, Rhonda Macy, Melanie Pecolar, Tonya Allen, Brandy Brown-Nutt, Missy Rosette-Allen, Donna Evans, Cindy Jo Fritzel, Leslie Blalock-Taylor, Donna Hamilton- Sandry, Julie Briggs, Mary Page, Coleen Bertagnoli Fischer, Susan Carter, Brenda Pomrenke, Debbie Kimsey, Deanna Kilgore, Patty O’Lexey, Jeanne Moore, Shawna Willmore, Lori McCurtain- Grube, (coach) Brent Carter (coach)