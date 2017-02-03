Rock Springs High School Seniors Raise Funds For K9 Officer

Four seniors from Rock Springs High School are raising funds for a new K9 Officer at the Rock Springs Police Department.

Seniors Samantha Moore, Brianna Robertson, Madi Chidester, and Khadijah Brown began their senior project in December and are working to raise the $18,000 needed for a new K9 Officer.

The Fire, Law, and Leadership Academy students initially set out to begin an awareness campaign for RSPD, but soon learned of the need for another K9 which was beyond the department’s budget.

The Rock Springs Police Department currently has two K9 Officers: nine-year-old Akina and 12-year-old Gunner. K9 Gunner is partially retired due to his age, and the department is in need of another K9. A department of Rock Springs’ size would usually have three such officers.

The group has held multiple fundraisers for the project including candy-grams at school, fundraisers hosted by local businesses, and the “Gorge Initiative” in which City Councilman Tim Savage agreed to jump into Flaming Gorge Reservoir in February if the program raised at least $5,000 by the end of January.

The group didn’t quite reach their $5,000 goal, but Councilman Savage says he will still take the plunge this month to spread awareness for the project. Details for the Gorge jump are still being worked out, and a date has not been set at this time.

Councilman Savage has helped the seniors in their project, and says it’s a way for the community to make a difference.

“What makes it remarkable is these young people have realized that sometimes you don’t just take from the government. Sometimes you actually have to participate and support your local government,” said Savage. “And I think that’s what’s made me want to stand up and take notice.”

Savage said while many people thank the military and police for what they do, taking the extra step to donate to a cause is one way to show that appreciation.

Those who want to donate to the cause can do so in a number of ways. Multiple fundraisers are scheduled for the rest of the school year. The next fundraising event is a talent show at the Broadway Theater at 7 p.m. on February 25th.

In addition, people can donate to the project by contacting the high school or by visiting the program’s GoFundMe page at the following link: https://www.gofundme.com/senior-project-k9-for-rspd