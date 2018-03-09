Rock Springs High School Students To Participate In Walkout For School Safety

Rock Springs High School students will be participating in a nationwide walkout on March 14th in support of school safety.

The walkout takes place at 10 a.m. on March 14th, exactly one month after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida. The walkout will be 17 minutes long in memory of the 17 lives that were lost on February 14th at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Rock Springs High School officials have issued a statement saying the school will provide a safe, supervised space for those who are participating in the walkout. The statement said those who follow the student code of conduct, stay in the supervised space, and return to class at the end of the 17-minute demonstration will not be subject to any disciplinary consequences.

Other schools are using this national walkout as a way to advocate for gun control measures, but the walkout happening at RSHS will not address any political topic or agenda. The walkout at RSHS is serving as a way for students to show their support for school safety.

In addition to participating, students will sign a pledge to:

Say something if they see something Be a friend to those who need one, and Help keep their classrooms safe.

Head student organizer Riley Skorcz says that she is planning on attending school board meetings to help push for policy change. Students are encouraged to attend and share their thoughts and experiences concerning the topic. The next meeting will be on March 12th, at 7 p.m. at the Central Administration Building.

Natrona County HS students , and Laramie County School District #1 students have planned similar walkouts, all centering around the idea of keeping students safe.

Student organizations at RSHS such as yearbook will be helping organize the event by making posters.

A donation box will be set up at the walkout to help the families of the Parkland victims with medical expenses and funeral costs.

If you are interested in contributing to this meaningful event in any way, please e-mail Riley Skorcz at 19skorczri.wyo@gmail.com.