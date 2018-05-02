Rock Springs High School to Host 5k Ride, Run, Walk Fundraiser for Make-A-Wish® Wyoming

Rock Springs, Wyoming –Rock Springs High School will host a 5k bike ride/run/walk this week to raise funds for Make-A-Wish® Wyoming.

Tour de Wish Rock Springs will take place May 5th at the Rock Springs’ Family Recreation Center, 3900 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs, WY with the 5k beginning at 9 a.m. People may register now at www.wyoming.wish.org or register the day of the event beginning at 8 a.m.

The cost to participate is $15 for early registrants or $20 for day-of registration. Children 10 years of age and younger participate for just $5. All proceeds will benefit Make-A-Wish Wyoming and help grant the wishes of children with critical illnesses in Wyoming. Make-A-Wish Wyoming has brought the hope, strength, and joy of a wish to more than 560 local children throughout the state who are battling and there are currently 36 wishes in progress right now. To be eligible for a wish, a child must be at least 2 ½ and under the age of 18 years old and have a critical illness defined as progressive, degenerative or malignant.

This is the fourth year Make-A-Wish Wyoming has partnered with communities around the state to hold Tour de Wish events. The Tour de Wish series was inspired by first Wyoming wish granted in 1985 to 10-year-old Brian of Gillette who wished to have a BMX bike. Brian’s wish was not only the first wish granted by Make-A-Wish Wyoming, but it began a legacy of serving children battling life-threatening conditions across the state for decades to come.

Other communities hosting Tour de Wish events this summer include:

Sundance, May 5

Casper, June 9

Cheyenne, June 16

Thermopolis, June 16

Lander, September 8

Laramie, September 22

More information about each event in the series can be found at www.wyoming.wish.org. For questions about Tour de Wish Rock Springs, contact Tess Kersenbrock at 307-234-9474.